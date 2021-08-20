OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,438. OneMain has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

