OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 5.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 17,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,026,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. CLSA dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.