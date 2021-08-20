OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 5.8%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 17,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,026,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. CLSA dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.40.
About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
