One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun Purchases 2,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

