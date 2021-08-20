One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun Purchases 2,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) CEO David Raun bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
