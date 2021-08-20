ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

