One Day In July LLC Purchases 14,878 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 816,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,301. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40.

