One Day In July LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 97,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

