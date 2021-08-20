One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.28. The company had a trading volume of 447,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,667. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

