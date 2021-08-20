Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 790,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ONTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.63. 136,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,994. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONTX shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.