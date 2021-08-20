OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.71.

OCX stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 13.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.