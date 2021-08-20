On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $332.33

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.33 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 361.50 ($4.72). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 624,501 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Libertas Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £587.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 332.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

