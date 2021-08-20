Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.79. Olin reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,115%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

NYSE OLN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $4,639,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

