Oikos (OKS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $33,219.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00148599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.36 or 0.99191506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00910885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 185,941,220 coins and its circulating supply is 175,270,081 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

