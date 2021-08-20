OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $87.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.40 million and the highest is $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $352.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $361.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. 265,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,035. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

