Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $58.47 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $494.49 million and approximately $58.47 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

