Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 28.83.

OTLY opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $455,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,799,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

