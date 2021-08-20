O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.470-$0.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 13,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,757. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

