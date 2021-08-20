NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $245.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $197.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.11. NVIDIA has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total transaction of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.