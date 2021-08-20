NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $225.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $197.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.