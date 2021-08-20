NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75.
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
