NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

