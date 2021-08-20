Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NMZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,968. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

