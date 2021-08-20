Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE NAZ opened at $15.98 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.