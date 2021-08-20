Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE NAZ opened at $15.98 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
