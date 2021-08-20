Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lowered to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 170,870 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nutanix by 95,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

