NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUMV. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,424,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUMV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,165 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.43. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

