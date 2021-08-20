NuCypher 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.61 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $202.85 million and approximately $40.61 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,260,187,432 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

