NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Earnings Results

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuCana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuCana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of NuCana worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

