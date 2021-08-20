Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59.

