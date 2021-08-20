Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $257.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

