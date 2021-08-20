Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

