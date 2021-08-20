Novare Capital Management LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $411.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

