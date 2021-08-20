Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,615,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.