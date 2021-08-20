Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

NOVT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,344. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.68.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

