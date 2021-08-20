NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.97. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

