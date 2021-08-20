Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOAH. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

NOAH stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 213,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,918. Noah has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

