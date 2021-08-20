NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth $132,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NL Industries during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $6.44 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.31.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NL. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

