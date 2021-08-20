NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 2,199,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

