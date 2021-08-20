Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,303,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 5,678,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,518.5 days.

Shares of NPCPF stock remained flat at $$12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nippon Paint has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.