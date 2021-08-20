NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after buying an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $261.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.35 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.