Nick Kingsbury Sells 100,000 Shares of Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) insider Nick Kingsbury sold 100,000 shares of Objective stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.10 ($12.93), for a total value of A$1,810,000.00 ($1,292,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

About Objective

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Objective Content Solutions, Objective Keystone, Objective Connect, and Objective Planning Solutions segments.

