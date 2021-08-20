NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

