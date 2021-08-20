NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 854 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $49,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $37.47 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

