NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $69,000 Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,964.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

