NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $58,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

