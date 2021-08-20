NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGRN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000.

KGRN stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

