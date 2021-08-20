NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 207.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.09. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

