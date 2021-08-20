Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Plans Final Dividend of $0.55

Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Newcrest Mining’s previous final dividend of $0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

