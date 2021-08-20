New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

NYMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 155,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

