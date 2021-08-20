New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York City REIT Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns portfolio of commercial real estate. New York City REIT Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

