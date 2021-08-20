New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.37. 26,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is presently -173.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

