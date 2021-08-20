New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Senior Investment Group worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. 8,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,297. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $700.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. Colliers Securities lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

