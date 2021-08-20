New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Gold to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.55.

NGD stock opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

